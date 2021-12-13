Kanye West Joins Future During Headline Performance At Rolling Loud

The latest edition of Rolling Loud ended with a bang this past weekend, as rap star Kanye West popped up at the Nos Events Center in San Bernardino for a surprise set in his first appearance at the music festival. Hitting the stage during Future’s headlining set on Sunday evening (Dec. 13), Yeezy, who recently gave an enthralling performance at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, rocked the crowd with a brief medley of cuts from his Donda album, including “Hurricane” and “Praise God.” He also delved into his endless grab-bag of hits, pulling out the timeless “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” with the latter sending concert-goers into a frenzy.

While Future eventually returned to complete his headlining set, that wasn’t the last fans saw of West, as he launched into an impromptu freestyle following Future’s rollicking performance of “F**k Up Some Commas,” a curve-ball that served as a pleasant surprise to all in attendance. In addition to Yeezy, Future also brought out Roddy Ricch as a surprise guest, with the left-coaster amping up the crowd with his chart-topping smash, “The Box.” Roddy’s long-awaited sophomore album, Live Life Fast, is slated to drop this Friday (Dec. 17).

Watch Future’s headlining Rolling Loud performance below.