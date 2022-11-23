Kanye West Allegedly Used Porn To Intimidate And Bully Yeezy Staff

Kanye West allegedly used porn and his sex tape to assert control and dominance over his Yeezy staff. Rolling Stone reports that the contentious fashion designer mistreated his team as he reportedly showed them “hardcore pornography” on the clock.

A former high-ranking Yeezy staffer sent an open letter, titled The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership, to Adidas’ executive board demanding that they take accountability for West’s unhealthy work conditions.

The report described a “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women” who worked under Ye as the controversial rapper showed them explicit videos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during job interviews on many occasions.

TV personality Kim Kardashian and recording artist Kanye West, speculated to be wearing the Yeezy 3 sneakers ‘Yeezy 750 Boost’, arrive at the Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Moreover, one Yeezy collaborator accused Ye of showing his collection of sex tapes to his employees while they were working on new designs, including a graphic video featuring a “strap-on dildo.”

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo f**king another girl in the ass,” a former collaborator conveyed to Rolling Stone. “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

Another former employee recalled a moment when the 2024 presidential candidate gave specific instructions on a then-upcoming sneaker design and the sexual feeling he wanted the shoe to invoke. The report also details numerous former Yeezy laborers who maintain that West’s behavior felt like intimidation or a “domineering tactic.”

“Not a sex-toy sneaker but something that you were so into that you would wanna have an intimate relationship,” she explained. “He’d be, like, ‘literally f**k.’ He would be very clear on what that meant.”

(L-R) adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

“I know that a lot of women in that room felt intimidated and bullied,” one former female employee expressed in the letter. “It does feel reminiscent of an emotional abuser.”

The letter alleges that the “disturbingly” sexualized work conditions targeted women at Yeezy and revealed a pattern where West “bullies and intimidates to get what he wants.” The open letter also called out Adidas for not appropriately reprimanding the Donda 2 artist during his times of sexual tyranny.

“The most troubling behavior that should have been flagged by the executive team very early in the partnership is his manipulative and fear-based approach to leading the team, all while trying to assert dominance over Adidas employees in closed rooms,” the missive reads. “As much as we all would love to solely blame Kanye,” the letter says, “the undeniable truth is that the Adidas executive team and the board have been huge enablers.”

Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images

On the topic of abuse, another former staffer added: “[There were] many forms of abuse, and this is the kind of abuse that’s so many kinds of abuse combined into one.”

Their revelatory note asserted West used “tactic[s] to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries.”

Adidas sent a statement to Rolling Stone on the sneaker company’s behalf, responding to the numerous allegations.

“Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership. We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead [sic] to our decision to end the partnership. They have our full support, and as we’re working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees’ talent and skills within the organization.”