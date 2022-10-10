Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message.

On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.

In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually Jew.” The fashion designer concluded his controversial tweet by targeting an unnamed group of people, sending them a warning. “You guys have toyed with me,” he typed. “And tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Twitter acted swiftly in response to the hateful tweet by locking the musician’s account and removing the post. “This tweet violated the Twitter rules,” the stern message reads in place of Ye’s antisemitism.

The following day, the Ant-Defamation League took to Twitter to double down on its previous point about West’s behaviors and condemned the rapper’s problematic language. The organization is described as a group to “stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure justice and fair treatment for all, declared Ye’s behavior to be “deeply troubling.”

“The behavior exhibited this week by Kanye West is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period,” the account previously tweeted. “There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.”

“Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism,” added the organization. “All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at https://antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest’s comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”

Last week, West faced backlash for his YZY SZN 9 “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. Diddy commented on the contentious garments, and Ye lashed out at the Bad Boy Records founder on Friday (Oct. 7) in a series of screenshotted text messages.

“I didn’t like our convo, I’m selling these tees,” West responded. “Nobody gets in between me and my money. This is my grandfather texting you now.”

“Never call me with no bullsh*t like that again unless you ready to green light me cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me I’ll be quiet as Virgil but now I know how I’ve hurt people I love with threats.”

West has also been suspended from his Instagram account.