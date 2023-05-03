Kanye West Hosts Secret Yeezy Season 10 Fashion Show In Los Angeles

Kanye West has quietly unveiled his Yeezy Season 10 collection with a private showing in Los Angeles on Monday (May 1). In the newly surfaced footage of the YZY FREE fashion show, models are seen walking the runway while holding candles as Frank Ocean’s “Self Control” soundtracked the event held inside of a warehouse.

According to Highsnobiety, the YZY FREE show was an “extremely low-key affair” that “barely revealed any clothing or fashion designs at all.” The outlet also noted that the show consisted of bald models donning skin-tight white T-shirts with black pants.

The Yeezy creator was nowhere to be found at the main event, but was reportedly seen earlier in the day prepping for the show with his wife, Bianca Censori. See images below.

Ye seems to be inspired by Frank Ocean recently, last night he played Frank Ocean music throughout his YZY event, especially "Self Control", all the cars dropping off the models were playing Frank Ocean as well pic.twitter.com/thHYzJUgl2 — Donda Times (@dondatimes) May 2, 2023

8025 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES pic.twitter.com/GXvG1VYKZn — Donda Times (@dondatimes) May 2, 2023

Ye & Bianca last night ? pic.twitter.com/CRTJ4SjNzL — Donda Times (@dondatimes) May 2, 2023

YZY FREE follows West’s Yeezy Season 9 Paris showcase back in October, where he wore the controversial T-shirt that read “White Lives Matter.“

The tee brought him a ton of backlash from his musical peers including Diddy, Yasiin Bey f.k.a Mos Def and more. The shirt is seemingly what sparked a spiraling of antisemitic and Pro-Hitler remarks from West that ultimately led him to losing several lucrative business partnerships. Ye also had his honorary doctorate degree revoked by School of The Art Institute.

Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, Def Jam, JP Morgan Chase, MRC Studios, CAA talent agency, Foot Locker, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Marshalls, Madame Tussauds London, The RealReal, and his legal representation all cut ties with the music icon.

Ye’s choice to use his frequent music-collaborator’s music during YZY FREE comes after the Frank Ocean headlined this year’s Coachella festival. Last month, fans were eager to see the Channel Orange crooner perform after years of hiatus, but due to a “serious ankle injury,” he had to cancel his set for weekend two.