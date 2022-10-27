Kanye West Returns To Instagram, Says He “Lost 2 Billion Dollars In One Day”

Kanye West has reemerged on Instagram weeks after being banned from the social media site due to what many deemed hate speech.

In a post shared early Thursday morning, the designer addressed Ari Emanuel, a talent agent who urged brands to distance themselves from Ye, confirming that he’s lost a substantial amount of money within the last week as several companies did just that.

“ARI EMMANUEL,” West began. “I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY AND I’M STILL ALIVE THIS IS LOVE SPEECH I STILL LOVE YOU GOD STILL LOVES YOU THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM.”

In a second post, the DONDA artist shared a meme reading “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West,” a joke referencing the several brands that have distanced themselves from him in the wake of is anti-semitic remarks.

“Had to cut ties bro,” West captioned the meme, with fried Candace Owens dropping several laughing emojis within his comment section.

Adidas’ decision to distance itself from West, according to the company, came down to anti-semitic statements, including tweeting that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people. He also bashed the “Jewish media” while on Drink Champs, an episode that has since been removed from YouTube and Revolt.

West has also been forced to close his accounts with J.P. Morgan Chase while both Vogue and Balenciaga have also disassociated themselves from the producer. Foot Locker and GAP will also be removing all Yeezy products from shelves and West’s Donda Academy basketball team has been kicked out of a major tournament due to the controversy.

In addition to being labeled anti-semitic — which West has said isn’t possible — the rapper has faced backlash from the Black community over his “White Lives Matter” shirts and stating that police brutality victim George Floyd was killed due to fentanyl, a claim that has led to Floyd’s family filing a lawsuit.