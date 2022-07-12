Skip to main content
Kanye West Scores RIAA Platinum Certification For “Moon”

Don Toliver and Kid Cudi also join Ye on the collaborative effort.

Kanye enters car on the street
Kanye West seen leaving Michiko Sushino restaurant with his daughter North West (not pictured) in Queen's Park on October 10, 2020 in London, England. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Congrats are in order for Kanye West as he has just scored a RIAA platinum certification for “Moon” featuring Don Toliver and Kid Cudi, from his tenth studio-album Donda. On Tuesday (July 12), the Recording Industry Association of America updated their Most Recent Gold & Platinum list where “Moon” was added commemorating one million U.S. sales. His latest accolade follows his previous gold certification for the same track back in November.

Aside from the good news, since the release of “Moon,” longtime friend and collaborator Kid Cudi and Ye have fallen out. It was when Ye “ctrl+alt+deleted” Cudi from 2022’s Donda 2 that solidified that he was serious. West made it very known that Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson was not in his favor, leading him to take it out on their musical efforts. Davidson has been in a serious romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian, since she separated from Ye.

Kanye West Wearing Coat
In reaction to West’s axing off Cudi’s contributions to Donda 2, he tweeted, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met you … We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Cudi then declared in April that he wouldn’t be collaborating with Kanye anymore after the release of “Rock N Roll” on Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry, in which Ye is on as well.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” he tweeted. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott.”

Cudi actually was signed to the G.O.O.D Music at one time, and worked on several of Ye’s albums. The chemistry between the two was so strong that they even released the collaborative album Kids See Ghosts in 2018. Unfortunately, the friendship is done for now.

The G.O.O.D Music founder dropped Donda in 2021 peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Revisit “Moon” below.

