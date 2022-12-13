Kanye West Calls Rosa Parks “A Plant” In Online Rant Against Public Figures

Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

During his latest rant on Clubhouse, Kanye West shared his issue with historic and political figures. According to audio posted by The Neighborhood Talk, the 45-year-old rapper hopped on the audio-only social media platform to share his disdain for former President Barack Obama, Rosa Parks, and more.

“Everybody know Obama not from Chicago,” began the rapper, who now goes by Ye, in the clip shared by the outlet.

He continued: “Since 1948, all of these movements… I know woke’s going to be mad at me. But, all of these heroes, man. It’s only one, that’s Jesus Christ. You’re gonna find out something about MLK, something about JFK, something about Malcolm, Rosa Parks. We know Rosa Parks was a plant.”

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

The YEEZUS rapper continued to explain his beliefs about the media exploiting death for financial gain.

“They use these media outlets to outrage. Outrage is an economy. the trauma economy. What death are we gonna promote this week? It ain’t like 14 people ain’t getting killed every week in Chicago. But no, we’re going to publicize this on our– I’m not gonna say whose platform it is… It was the Jews.”

According to The Wrap, the Saturday (Dec. 10) conversation resulted in Ye being removed from the platform. The entire online event was hosted by Kanye West along with Wack100 and guests of the Q&A reportedly paid $20 for entrance into the private conversation.

“We took action to shut down a conversation on Saturday because it violated our policies. We also suspended those who violated the policies,” a spokesperson for Clubhouse explained to the outlet. “There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”