Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: Report

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye West has quietly become a married man, once again.

TMZ reports that Ye tied the knot with one of his employees, Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The duo recently held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love, although the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates.

West and Censori are said to have known each other for a few years before saying “I do,” with Bianca initially beginning work for his company in 2020. According to Cosmopolitan, the model is currently Yeezy’s Head of Architecture and has an MA in Architecture from Australia’s Melbourne University.

The wedding reveal arrives a month after Ye released a track entitled “Censori Overload” (originally dubbed “Someday We’ll All Be Free”) that seemingly made a reference to the then impending marriage.

On Dec. 7, 2022, Ye uploaded the track to his Instagram page with a cryptic caption: “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body,” reports Rolling Stone.

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. This comes only 2 months after his divorce with Kim Kardashian‼️? pic.twitter.com/shsevTFwBf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 13, 2023

A YouTube account named Kanye The Greatest Rapper Alive ripped the song and uploaded it to their channel. The two-minute track, which samples Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free” released in 1973, alludes to becoming Censori’s hubby. “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage,” he raps throughout the revealing track.

Elsewhere in the song, Ye also addresses the slew of controversies he was embroiled in for the latter half of 2022.

“Waking up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts,” he spits. “And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex/Till marriage and no drip till Paris/And the meek shall flourish, so where is my aris?/You wouldn’t understand how thin this air is/ Friends just staring, and everyone’s a Karen/When they claim they care and wasn’t given a fair hand in/Getting calls from parents, God calls for prayer rants/Temptation at a mere glance/I forgot what fear is, I forgot what fear is, I forgot what fear is/Other than the fear off almighty Yahshua.”

The cut ends with a sample from a controversial Dec. 2022 interview with Alex Jones, with Ye claiming to “like” Hitler and believing he brought good things to society.