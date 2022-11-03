Kanye West Reportedly Paid Settlement To Former Employee Who Witnessed Past Anti-Semitism

Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who alleges that he previously used anti-semitic language in the workplace, NBCNews reports via documents they reviewed. This is just the tip of the iceberg of revelations regarding Ye in the wake of his incessant hateful rants over the last few weeks.

The settlement specifically mentions the Donda artist praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis on more than one occasion during business meetings. Though the 45-year-old paid off the former employee, he denied the claims in the agreement reviewed by NBCNews.

Six other people who have collaborated with the Yeezy founder or have been in professional settings with him over the last five years have come forward and said they have also heard him praise Hitler or mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people. Three of the six referenced the Chicago rapper’s infamous 2018 visit to TMZ, but the other three alluded to instances beyond that where the anti-semitic language was used.

Ryder Ripps, a Jewish conceptual artist who worked with the Yeezy founder from 2014-2018, stated that he attempted to push back but ultimately felt that West’s comments did not seem dangerous at the time. Upon recent happenings, Ripps changed his tune and said “This is dangerous and disgusting and actually violent. With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession.”

These admissions come after Kanye West’s highly-discussed interviews with Chris Cuomo, Fox News, Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, and the never-released episode of Uninterrupted’s The Shop, all of which included anti-semitic commentary from the father of four. Notably, he also made disparaging comments about George Floyd’s death on Drink Champs which has landed him in a lawsuit with the deceased’s family.

As a result of his unwavering stance, Ye recently lost his partnerships with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap, plus G.O.O.D Music is no longer signed to Def Jam.