Kanye West Says Signing Big Sean To GOOD Music Was “The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Done”

Kanye West appeared on the popular Hip-Hop podcast and web series Drink Champs hosted by DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. and shared his updated opinion on the people closely associated with him personally and professionally.

The episode, which debuted on Thursday night (Nov. 4), found Ye discussing everyone from Big Sean and John Legend to Kim Kardashian, whom he noted is still his wife despite news of divorce, and Jay Z. One of his most shocking revelations is regretting signing the Detroit rapper to his landmark label Good Music.

“Let me tell you. I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,'” he declared. The “Jesus Walks” rapper continued to disparage both Big Sean and John Legend, claiming they did not support his political endeavors.

“I know this man’s mama,” he continued. “I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life, and that’s some sellout sh*t. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need their apologies.”

Recording artists Kanye West, Big Sean, and John Legend accept the Video with a Social Message award for “One Man Can Change The World” onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Once the Finally Famous rapper became aware of Kanye West’s remarks, he chose to respond on social media with his side of the beef. Big Sean shared images of the two artists together and claims the photos were snapped after Drink Champs was recorded.

“Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!!!” tweeted Big Sean. “And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest.” He added in a follow-up post, “I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!!” Before the episode aired, he revealed he was asked to be on the show and assumed it was the result of comments made by West.

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest ? pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

Another declaration made by the Grammy award-winning rapper is also turning heads and garnered a direct response. Ye commented on producer Just Blaze, calling him a “copycat.”

“He gets credit for The Blueprint. I did the first half, he just copied me on the second half,” he claimed. Just Blaze uploaded a statement on social media, sharing his shock at West’s critique.

“None of what was said tonight regarding me fits with any of our history or our previous interactions – particularly in light of very recent attempts to work together again,” he wrote. “Through recent years he has reached out to collaborate on various projects, including a much rumored collaborative project that he was looking for me to handle a good amount of. It unfortunately never saw the light of day due to reasons unrelated to me.”

He closed, “Respectfully, I’m happy for him and the fact that he has succeeded in the ways he wanted to, but not everyone wants to be where he is. Everyone’s definition of personal success is a bit different. I’m quite happy where I am creatively, with my family, and my life in general. We were a part of history together and I wish him well and continued success.”

The episode of Drink Champs lasts over two hours and West gives viewers polarizing opinions on a wide range of subjects relating to his personal life, the music industry, and society. Beyond the aforementioned subjects, the Chicago artist defended his support of Marylin Manson amid sexual abuse allegations, lumping in DaBaby saying, “All the #MeToo—like, when I sit next to DaBaby and Marilyn Manson … for five songs, you know, it’s like, they can’t cancel a song,”

He continued, “They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will—that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just, control. This is 1984 mind control that we in. And mob mentality.”

Ye also discussed his beef with Drake, his support of Donald Trump, taking Soulja Boy off of DONDA, religion, the NBA, and more.

Watch Kanye West’s full interview on Drink Champs below: