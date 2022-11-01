Kanye West And Stephen Jackson Trade Shots Over George Floyd Comments

Kanye West has responded to comments made by Stephen Jackson regarding the rapper’s fallout with the family of police brutality victim George Floyd. On Monday morning (Oct. 31), West addressed Jackson in a post via his Parler page, offering to withhold any further remarks regarding the matter if Jackson would agree to do the same.

“My name is Ye Stephen I gave 2 million to the family, then Roxie threatened to sue me because I gave a different perspective,” the 45-year-old wrote. “I been going light actually I got suspended from instagram for 30 days for my truth I’m a digital prisoner right now but If you keep talking ima keep talking if you shut the f**k up I’ll leave it alone.”

The war of words between West and Jackson began over the weekend, with Ye making a social media post voicing his displeasure with Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s child. Washington recently filed a $250 million lawsuit against West due to claims that Floyd died from fentanyl and not injuries sustained during his fatal encounter with Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The rapper pointed out that he donated $2 million to the families of Floyd, which included a college savings fund for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. In 2020, Ye’s donation was also for the families of Ahmaud Arbrery, and Breonna Taylor, and was reportedly sent to fund the legal fees of Taylor and Arbery’s families.

“I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter!” the Chicago native wrote in a lengthy post, which included a photo of Washington wearing a hat, which the rapper deemed “ugly.”

He also accused Washington of “either being controlled” or “being greedy” with the filing of her lawsuit in light of his prior support of the family. “Many gave words. I ACTED,” he noted before warning the Floyds that Washington’s actions could potentially cost them financially if she continues to seek litigation against him.

“I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs. Humbly…” he wrote, concluding, “Now Come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money.”

After catching wind of Kanye’s comments regarding Washington, Jackson, a longtime friend of the Floyd family, clapped back at the embattled rap star with his own post on social media.

“First off, Roxanne could care less what you think about her hat. That’s number one,” Jackson said in reference to Ye’s jokes about Washington’s hat. “We ain’t gon’ talk about that bullsh*t you be wearing and marking it up for your own people to pay for. But we ain’t gon’ talk about that. You say stupid sh*t, you get stupid prizes.”

The former NBA star also pointed out that Washington and the Floyd family are two separate parties with interests and legal teams of their own and are not aligned in their decision-making.

“Nobody asked you to say nothing about George Floyd, but you decided to say that on your own, so you gon’ pay the consequences. Roxanne was minding her business, Gianna was minding her business,” he said. “Oh, and also, Roxanne and Gianna and the family is two different people. She don’t stand with the family and the family don’t stand with her. They had different lawyers during the whole court process.”

Jackson continued, calling Kanye “delusional” and refuting his claims about the sum of his donation to Floyd and Washington’s daughter. “You didn’t give Gianna $2 million. She got $250,000 that they broken down through the families that Roxanne is giving back to you.”

Jackson would later double down on prior comments regarding West’s seemingly erratic behavior and comments being a byproduct of his strained relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her publicized fling with comedian Pete Davidson.

“He ain’t the messenger,” Jackson said in reference to critiques of his comments toward Ye. “He ain’t the one to get a message. You can’t lose your girl, and all of a sudden become woke because you tender [censored]. ‘Cause you mad ‘cause somebody took your girl. It don’t work like that. You ain’t the messenger, bruh. It’s people who spend their whole life on the betterment of Black people… If the minister talking, yeah we listen. … It ain’t nobody finna listen to you. Mad your girl wanted to leave because you bipolar.”

“It’s all noted,” he captioned the clip. “To say u a Legend in music @kanyewest it’s sad that u still gotta talk about other people lives to be relevant is wack. Its really sad u doing all this over some ‘Pu**y.’ Tender d**k a** ni**a.”

In October, it was announced that Washington planned to file a $250 million lawsuit against West on behalf of her daughter. The lawsuit reportedly lists Yeezy, his business partners, and associates as defendants and cites “harassment,” “misappropriation,” “defamation,” and “infliction of emotional distress.”