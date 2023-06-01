Kanye West Sued After Throwing Photographer’s Phone

Kanye West has found himself in another legal battle as he’s being sued by a photographer for assault and negligence. The situation happened back in January as West had a heated encounter with a member of the paparazzi. A photographer, Nichol Lechmanik, began filming him and angrily, West snatched her phone and tossed it onto the street.

According to TMZ, the Donda CEO was driving with his wife Bianca Censori from his daughter North’s basketball game, when several paparazzi began tailing his vehicle. Lechmanik told police that she was terrified that West would come after her, after he confronted another photographer, so that’s why she began recording him.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Video footage showed Ye approaching Lechmanik on the driver’s side of her car and yelling, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that!” He also reportedly said, “If I say stop, stop with your cameras.” That’s when he ripped her phone out of her hand and threw it an oncoming traffic drove by.

Although Lechmanik’s phone was damaged, a passenger with her recorded the entire incident. Following the encounter, the two went to the Police Department to file a report.

Lechmanik reportedly told authorities that she was “traumatized and humiliated” and suffered financial loss because she couldn’t return to work, which includes taking paparazzi photos of celebrities like West. Lechmanik is suing Yeezy for assault, battery, and negligence. Since then, the outlet says that West has been seen going to the police department whenever photogs are harassing him.

Take a look at the incident below of Kanye and Nichol Lechmanik below.