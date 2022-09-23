Kanye West Finally Admits Sway Had The Answers About YZY On ‘GMA’

Recording artist Kanye West (R) visits 'Sway in the Morning' with Sway Calloway (L) on Eminem's Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios on November 26, 2013 in New York City.

Kanye West has finally revealed that Sway Calloway might have had the answers all along.

During a Thursday (Sept. 22) interview with Good Morning America, Ye gave more insight into his long-standing battle with The Gap and his departure from the brand, also mentioning his issue with Adidas.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap,” he said. “That means that I was there for some specific agenda, not for Yeezy Gap to be everything that it could be, or this dream that I had about what the Gap could be. It’s time for me to make my own thing.”

When asked how he would manage to regain the YZY likeness from Adidas and The Gap, Kanye expressed coyly that his team “has new lawyers.”

“We really had to level up and show them who’s the new boss in town. I’m not just a mascot in the middle of the games, gettin’ the crowd hyped up sayin’, ‘Hey, wear this, do this,’ but you know, just learn financial engineering. Learn how to really run a company.”

The Chicago native, 45, also revealed how he intends to run his YZY brand independently, to which West admitted to GMA that journalist Calloway had the answers all along.

“You know what? I will go ahead and say that Sway had the answer,” the Jesus Is King artist confessed.

His answer referenced the rapper’s notorious 2013 “How, Sway?” rant after Calloway asked him why he doesn’t make YZY pop by himself.

“Why don’t you empower yourself and don’t need them and do it yourself?” the Sway in the Morning host asked a decade ago, unknowingly foreshadowing West’s upcoming brand issues.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye offered insight into co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and apologized for the “stress” he caused her over the past year.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” Kanye said. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

West’s GMA appearance arrives on the heels of his much-publicized departure from The Gap. The New York Times reported last week that West sent a letter of termination to the retail brand, citing a breach of contract.

“And everyone knows that I’m the leader. I’m the king, right? So a king can’t live in someone else’s castle,” the producer said, doubling down on his newly found fashion independence. “A king has to make his own castle.”

Watch Kanye West’s Good Morning America interview and his comments about Sway after the 3:11 mark in the video below.