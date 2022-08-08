Kanye West Taunts Pete Davidson Amid Breakup With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West now has even more ammo to taunt his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson. On Monday morning (August 8), West took to his newly-returned Instagram account to share a shocking headline on a newspaper template: “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.” His post follows the news of Kardashian and Davidson’s breakup after just nine months of dating.

Rumors of the breakup began swarming social media when E News reported on Friday (August 5), that the former Mrs. West and Davidson had split and decided to be friends. Per the outlet, a close source confirmed that the two still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but found that their long distance relationship and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” E News also reported that the breakup happened earlier that week, according to close sources to the couple.

Prior to the breakup news, West taunted Davidson with several antics, including nicknaming him “Skete.” West has shared texts messages between the two, mentioned Pete’s name in songs, dramatized him in music videos and made threats to the SNL comic on social media. West’s concerning behavior not only caused Instagram to suspend his account for violating the platform’s policies, it also led to West being pulled from the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Kanye also chose to throw Kid Cudi into the mix after learning that his longtime friend and collaborator was still befriending Davidson. The fake newspaper post includes a sub-heading: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” referring to a recent incident when Cudi walked off the Rolling Loud Miami stage after items were launched at him. Cudi also replaced Kanye as headliner for the festival.

West had been silent on Instagram for weeks before his post today. See his latest since-deleted Instagram post below.