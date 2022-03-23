Tory Lanez Files ‘Protect Black Men’ Petition On Behalf Of Kanye West

Tory Lanez has come out in defense of Kanye West, filing a “Keep Our Black Men On Coachella And All Other Festivals” petition in light of efforts to have the rapper “cancelled” and removed from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards and Coachella 2022. Feeling the heat himself amid accusations of shooting rap star Megan Thee Stallion, Lanez continues his public show of solidarity with West, whom he’d previously given counsel after the Donda 2 rapper sought his advice earlier this month.

“We are watching the industry and fake cancel culture remove all of our legendary black men, black celebrities and black moguls,” wrote Lanez. “From festivals, from our culture and from our lives. And it starts with us. We must make a change… so we can keep our black men thriving.”

“We stood for equal rights of black men 2 years ago with GEORGE FLOYD,” the Alone at Prom artist continued. “What changed from ‘then to now’ in regards of the protection of BLACK MEN. Don’t let them use our personal life situations to make fake stories that have been misconstrued to hinder and taint our legacies.”

The Canadian rapper concluded, adding, “STAND FOR US … WE ARE THE BACK BONE OF CULTURE . If we lose this fight we lose the HEAD of the same culture that we have known and loved and OWNED for the last 2000 years … the BLACK MAN NEEDS TO BE PROTECTED . The first step is PROTECTING OUR CULTURE !! HELP US.”

I Just made this …. because someone has to … ✊?✊?✊?https://t.co/AcjeT0MD5G — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 22, 2022

Lanez’s petition has garnered more than 500 signatures thus far, more than half of its goal of 1,000. His backing of West comes after a petition filed on Change.org seeking to have Ye removed from his headlining performance at Coachella. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition, which has a goal of 50,000 signatures and has already received well over 35,000 signatures, reads. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others.”

“This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

While it remains to be seen if Coachella 2022 will remain in West’s plans, he recently had his Grammy performance canceled, with celebrities like comedian Trevor Noah and rapper The Game voicing their own support for West amid the rising wave of backlash he’s faced as of late.