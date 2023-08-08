Kanye West Joins Travis Scott For His ‘Utopia’ Rome Concert

Kanye West appeared at Travis Scott’s Utopia Rome concert on Monday night (Aug. 7). Travis honored Ye during the show, welcoming him to the stage with an introduction only preserved for legends. The Houston rapper screamed to the packed crowd about how much of his musical DNA is from West, showering him with admiration.

“There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” he yelled. “There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.” Kanye got the crowd on its feet with live renditions of “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” two standout tracks from the Chicago native’s extensive catalog.

The highlight was a fraction of Travis’ massive Utopia concert — which was originally scheduled to be held in Egypt. Scott also performed most of the album for the first time, including tracks like “HYAENA,” “I KNOW?,” “CIRCUS MAXIMUS,” “MY EYES,” “FE!N,” and more.

Travis Scott going crazy while Ye is performing 'Can’t tell me nothing' ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/kfgFHxW3Dz — Donda Times (@dondatimes) August 7, 2023

As for Ye, this is his first concert appearance since he kicked off his antisemitic tirade in October 2022. The Graduation artist spewed hostile verbiage regarding Jewish people and George Floyd during his appearance on Drink Champs. Here, the 46-year-old stated that Jews own the Black voice through “being signed to a record label, having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team.”

He also spread misinformation regarding George Floyd’s murder, which led Floyd’s family to consider suing him for defamation. Ultimately, the Drink Champs episode was axed from Revolt and YouTube shortly after.

Since then, Kanye has been dropped from JP Morgan Chase, CAA talent agency, Adidas, and Gap. Additionally, Def Jam distanced itself from his G.O.O.D. Music imprint, and he was restricted from posting on Instagram and Twitter.

Kanye West’s last live performance happened in February 2022 during his Donda 2 event.