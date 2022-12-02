Kanye West Twitter Account Suspended After Posting Swastika

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended following his decision to post a swastika inside the Star of David.

Twitter’s chief executive, Elon Musk, took to Twitter to address Ye’s post expressing that the problematic Chicago artist would be suspended from the bluebird platform. In response to another user who pleaded for Musk to “FIX KANYE PLEASE,” Musk asserted that his post had violated the site’s rules and would be taking action.

“I tried my best,” said Musk reassuredly. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Amid his suspension from the popular social media app, the artist now known as Ye also lost his deal to purchase Parler, which was initially proposed in October. The right-wing social platform announced Thursday (Dec. 1) that they would terminate their deal to be bought by the former billionaire, reported CNBC.

“The company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the app’s parent company said in a statement to CNBC. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

Donda’s son recently came under fire for his appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars show, where he claimed to like Adolf Hitler on Dec. 1.

West, 45, also asserted that the maniacal sociopath had “good things” that he “brought to the table,” even though his most significant social contribution was the Holocaust.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I see good things about Hitler,” the combative figure persisted. “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me: You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.”

“But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”