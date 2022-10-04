Kanye West Claims Virgil Abloh Was Killed By LVMH CEO

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye West has continued his habit of ranting on social media with a new upload alleging Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is responsible for the death of his best friend, Virgil Abloh.

Abloh tragically passed away in November 2021 after battling cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of cancer.

“SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE “PRINCIPAL(S)” OFFICE CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION RIGHT THERE’S MINE,” the 45-year-old designer posted Tuesday morning.

The accusation comes after the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, declared Arnault his new rival and biggest competitor during a fashion show. According to WWD, the “Jesus Walks” artist addressed the CEO during his surprise YZY show on Monday (Oct. 3) during Paris Fashion Week.

“Bernard Arnault is my new Drake,” Ye exclaimed. “After my first collection, Yeezy One, got more views than Chanel, I had a meeting with Bernard Arnault and he offered me a deal for the Kanye West line, and three months after that, he pulled on the deal. So my second collection didn’t have a producer.”

At the show, the Chicago-bred artist sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt, sparking pushback. The message was also plastered across a pull-over worn by a model on the runway, as well as on Candice Owens who attended the showcase. The rapper responded by calling Black Lives Matter a scam.

“EVERYONE KNOWS BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM,” expressed Yeezy on Instagram. “NOW IT’S OVER. YOU’RE WELCOME.”