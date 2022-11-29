Kanye West Claims He Owes More Than $50M To IRS, Storms Off Interview

Kanye West revealed that he was almost sent to prison because he currently owes $50 million to the IRS.

During an interview with the Timcast IRL podcast on Monday (Nov. 28), Ye, making an appearance with right-wing commentators Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, revealed his troubled financial situation to host Tim Pool. He detailed that his “finance people” expressed to him that he was going to “have to pay a lot of taxes.”

“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning,” the fashion designer said. “But I found out — okay, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts.”

“And then they said, you owe a lot of taxes. Took me like six hours to find out how much. A lot, well, around $50 million,” he said.

West continued stating that he isn’t “the most financially literate person on the planet” and that he went around to his businesses’ “different CFOs” to see whether or not he was participating in tax evasion. This then led the rapper to disclose that he hasn’t known “how to run a company.”

Ye got up and left the @Timcast studio less than 10 minutes into the show when Tim pushed back on the claims he made that Jewish people control the world and are responsible for harming him. pic.twitter.com/NItWMHFHSi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2022

“So now I’m having — I get to actually learn how to run a company. I get to learn how to, you know, to count, really,” Ye said of his finances. “It’s like I didn’t even know where to put the money.”

Later in the choatic episode, which saw the rapper rambling about his ties with Donald Trump and his issues with racism, Ye abruptly left the interview after being questioned about his anti-semitic views.

As West answers Pool’s question about his language, he brings up the media labeling him as an anti-semite, claiming that “isn’t true,” to which Tim asks, “what do you mean?”

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images

“If you read the definition [of anti-semite], it says you can’t claim that there’s multiple people inside of banks or media that are all Jewish or you’re anti-semitic,” Ye says. “But that’s the truth.”

“I’m literally gonna walk the f-off the show if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say that it was Jewish people that did it,’ when every sensible person knows that.”

Pool follows up with a question to clarify his stance on the matter to which West then gets up and storms off the show, prompting Fuentes and Yiannopoulos to follow suit.

Watch the full interview below.