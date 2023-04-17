Elisabeth Ovesen Returns As Karrine Steffans For Upcoming Fiction Novel

Elisabeth Ovesen is reviving her former moniker, Karrine Steffans, for her newest novel, The House Of Ill Repute. This is also the former video vixen’s debut into the fiction genre. Her other New York Times bestselling books—Confessions of a Video Vixen (2005), The Vixen Diaries (2007) and The Vixen Manual: How to Find, Seduce & Keep the Man You Want (2009)—were all nonfiction works.

Ovesen took to Instagram on Friday (April 14) with her big announcement. “Hello! I’ve made lots of significant changes in my life lately as I prepare for new goals and blessings. I’ve let go of a lot of things, people, and ideas in order to make room for newer and better. Part of that is my next book, ‘The House of Ill Repute,’” she wrote.

The 44-year-old continued, “…I started writing this book in 2010 and put it down for 13 years, believing I could never be a novelist. But, my agent pushed me to dig into my hard drive and dust off this story and the characters I’ve since fallen in love with. I still can’t believe we sold it.”

In a cryptic visual teaser (below), fragments from the novel are pieced together. Ovesen revealed that this is how she intends to introduce readers to the cast of characters and allow for them to offer insight on where the story will go.

“I love this book and the process of creating it so much,” she explained. “It reminds me why I never allow myself to get stuck, why I’m always reinventing and choosing a new path — why I always chose myself at the end. I’m writing this part of me into my main character’s journey — a journey I hope you’ll take with me.”

The House of Ill Repute is described as a “sexy thriller” where “four graduate students at a Christian university are lured into the world of political power, secret societies, prostitution, and murder in the nation’s capital.” A release date has yet to be announced.