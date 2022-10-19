Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Arkeisha ‘Kash Doll’ Knight attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time.

The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.

The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a high-end stroller.

The story, set to hit newsstands on Oct. 25th promises details on the loving family.

“Ok world here’s my pride and joy. My snookems, my luv bug, my lil responsibility, the little boy that have me wrapped around his finger. Kashton,” the “For Everybody” rapper wrote, sharing the editorial shoot plus candid images on Instagram.

“Y’all He smile at me with his eyes, i can’t imagine life without my snook! These 9months been the best roller coaster I’ve experienced… this here a different kinda love so watch y’all mouth about my baby.”

Tracy also shared the images, writing “I wasn’t hidin u from the world, I was hiding the world from u,” in his own Instagram upload.

Baby Kashton’s Instagram account, which is operated by Kash Doll, also uploaded the photos with the caption “I’m outside what’s up Instagram.”

The “Ice Me Out” rapper moved into motherhood earlier this year when she and Tracy announced the arrival of her first child. Kashton was officially born on Jan. 6, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

Outside of music and mommy duties, Kash Doll has kept busy on-screen. Her role as Monique in 50 Cent’s drama series BMF has been reprised for the second season.

The show, based on the true-life story of the Flenory brothers, is expected to return on STARZ early next year.