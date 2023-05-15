Naughty By Nature’s KayGee Wishes He Produced 2Pac’s “Dear Mama”

KayGee of Naughty By Nature is renowned for producing the group’s biggest hits, but one track he still envies is 2Pac’s 1995 single “Dear Mama,” which he says he wishes he created. During an appearance on the Murder Master Music Show this past weekend, the New Jersey rep spoke about his love for the backing track to the late rap icon’s dedicatory ode to his mother, Afeni Shakur.

“People ask me if there ever a record you wished you produced and one of my records that I always say is ‘Dear Mama,’” KayGee admitted. “That record touches you. From the song to the beat, everything is perfect about that song.” Produced by Tony Pizarro, “Dear Mama” includes a sample of Joe Sample’s “In My Wildest Dreams” and was released in February 1995, while Pac was in prison. The song became one of his biggest hits, topping the Billboard rap singles chart for five weeks and peaking at No. 9 on the Hot 100.

In addition to his admiration for “Dear Mama,” KayGee also touched on Naughty By Nature’s close relationship with Pac prior to his death, which he says first forged on Pac and group mate Treach’s history with one another. “Him and Treach formed the biggest bond because they met each other on tour in 1990,” he shares. “Treach was out there roady-ing for Queen Latifah, and Pac was doing the same thing with Digital Underground. Both was just up-and-coming artists waiting for their turn. They formed a bond! It became a natural thing. Pac did Juice and we did a song for Juice. Definitely an icon, an incredible guy, really.”

2Pac’s music and life are examined in the new FX series Dear Mama, which focuses on the relationship between the All Eyez on Me rapper and his mother, Afeni Shakur, who passed away in 2016. The critically-acclaimed series earned a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes and set the record for being the most-watched premiere episode for an unscripted series in FX’s history.