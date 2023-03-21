Keanu Reeves Mourns Late ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Lance Reddick: “It F**king Sucks”

Lance Reddick’s unexpected death has hit Hollywood hard, specifically his colleagues in the new film, John Wick: Chapter 4. Keanu Reeves, the franchise’s star, spoke candidly on Reddick’s passing at the premiere, alongside fellow co-star, Laurence Fishburne.

“He was a beautiful person, a special artist, a man of grace and dignity [with] such a passion for his craft. To have had the chance to work with him over the 10 years and four films [in the franchise] is something very special to me. It f**king sucks he’s not here,” said Reeves, 58, to Deadline on Monday (March 20).

He later called Redding a “shining light” during a Q&A with Entertainment Tonight.

Fishburne, visibly holding back tears and admittedly still in “shock,” told ET, “We lost our brother. My heart goes out to his wife and his family. I’m just grateful that I got to work with him and know him. Inspire him and be inspired by him. He’s the goodness of this movie.”

When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy winner added, “We love Lance. We miss Lance. He’s the heart of these movies in many ways. We lost our brother. But we made a beautiful movie, it’s the best of all of them, and I think people are going to love it and that’s what it’s about, right? He wouldn’t want us to not do this.”

Laurence Fishburne holds back tears as he remembers the late Lance Reddick. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/ePsF2TZlCu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 21, 2023

Upon dedicating the new film to Reddick, director Chad Stahelski spoke on the late actor’s “infectious” personality to Associated Press. “We were fortunate enough to have worked with Lance since the very beginning of the ‘John Wick’ franchise and it’s been almost 10 years. He’s a great man, a great artist, a dear friend. Ask anybody how infectious his personality was. I think everybody had a better day because of him.”

The Wire alum died on Friday, March 17 at age 60, due to natural causes.