Keefe D Believes DJ Quik Played A Role In The Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

Reputed Southside Crips member Keefe D, the uncle of the man believed to have murdered Tupac Shakur, has added yet another wrinkle in the search for The Notorious B.I.G.’s killer. He suggests that rapper DJ Quik may have been involved in setting up Biggie to be murdered. While former Death Row rapper Jewell has been accused of being a central figure in the plot to murder Biggie, during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Keefe D disputes that theory and points to Quik and DJ Theo of Real 92.3 as potential suspects.

“People be saying that she set him up and [stuff] like that,” Keefe says of Jewell. “That’s what the streets be saying, but I don’t think Jewell would do that. Me myself, I think Theo and them did ’em. Theo, the DJ dude, that’s who I think done him, in my true opinion. Him and Quik, that’s what I think.”

When asked of Quik and Theo’s exact roles in the murder, Keefe suggests that even though the pair may not have been the trigger-men, he believes they were involved in setting up the murder in some form or fashion. “I just think the set-up went down in that type of way,” Keefe says. “But I don’t think homegirl did it ’cause Puff told me that they was there to sign with his label.”

He also claims to have warned Diddy of DJ Quik and his blood faction’s presence outside of the Peterson Auto Museum prior to The Notorious B.I.G.’s murder. “He showed up with them dudes, them Blood dudes,” Keefe says of Quik. “My homies was out and was like, ‘Them ni**as are here.’ I went and relayed the messages to [Puffy] that DJ Quik and the dude Theo—he was a radio personality back then—was down there with them dudes. That’s where the sh*t went down.”

When asked if he believes he could have played a role in preventing Biggie’s murder, Keefe D says that if it were not for Diddy disassociating himself from the Southside Crips that night, Biggie would still be alive today.

“Like I say, if we would’ve left with them. We had about seven or eight cars, we would’ve lined up with ’em, and no way in hell nobody would’ve gotten away. We were strapped up. Everybody had a strap so it would’ve been some sh*t I think he would still be here if they wouldn’t had called us off.”

Watch Keefe D’s The Art Of Dialogue interview below.