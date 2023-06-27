Kehlani To Headline 2023 MLS All-Star Concert

Kehlani may still be taking a hiatus from the digital world, but the blue water road songbird is very much outside. In her latest adventure, the two-time Grammy nominee will headline the Major League Soccer’s 2023 All-Star concert. The show takes place on July 17 in Washington D.C. with special guest DJ Pee .Wee, formally known as Anderson .Paak.

“As a longtime soccer fan, I’m thrilled to be performing at the MLS All-Star Concert in Washington, D.C. next month,” shared Baelani in a statement. “There is such a beautiful intersection of sports and music. Excited to bring that passion together for this special concert.”

Tickets for the one night only show go live on Tuesday (June 27) at 10 a.m. ET. They are only $25 and will benefit the D.C. Central Kitchen (DCCK), whose mission is to use food as a tool to strengthen bodies, empower minds, and build communities. Kehlani’s performance is part of a week-long series of soccer celebrations in the Nation’s Capital.

Following the success of their wildly popular blue water road trip tour, the singer has retreated from the interwebs for some much needed quiet time and they also are diving into album mode. Back in February, they teased that they may have a sequel of their debut album coming.

“sweet.Sexy.Savage. 2.0. tour over, it’s album time,” wrote the Oakland native. No additional details about new music have been shared, but their debut album charted on the Billboard 200 for 23 weeks and peaked No. 3.

Of their break, they shared that one of their “biggest wishes look like finishing the book I started so I can hurry to the one I’m more excited about” and the goal with their new music is to “feel how I feel.”

If you’ve never seen the “everything” singer live, check out their In Bloom set from last summer below.