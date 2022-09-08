Kehlani Partners With HeadCount To Encourage Midterm Election Voting

Kehlani has partnered with nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration organizations HeadCount and Up to Us to encourage her fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. How? By choosing one lucky (and voting registered) fan for a trip to see the Grammy Award-winning singer in Paris.

The grand prize includes concert tickets, airfare, and hotel accommodations for the Nov. 30 show. To enter, fans are instructed to visit the official website and check the status of their voter registration as part of HeadCount’s “Good to Vote” campaign.

HeadCount also has a presence at several stops on Kehlani’s ongoing Blue Water Road Tour, where fans check their voter registration, register to vote, and enter the contest on-site.

According to a press release, Kehlani opted to have the winning tickets from this voter registration competition be for her concert in Paris, given its proximity to where the Paris Accord was agreed upon; the 2015 international treaty dedicated to climate change that has since been signed by 194 parties.

Along with the aforementioned London concert, Kehlani has remaining stops in Portland, Seattle, London, and more. On their first tour in five years, the singer is performing her latest album Blue Water Road which was issued in April and features Blxst, Syd, Justin Bieber, Thundercat, and more.

Check out Kehlani’s album Blue Water Road and the remaining tour dates below.

Kehlani Tour Dates

Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Wed Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Thu Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

Sun Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum!

Fri Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell*!

Additional European Dates

Thu Nov 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall

Fri Nov 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Mon Nov 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle*

Tue Nov 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom*

Thu Nov 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Sat Nov 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*

Sun Nov 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith*

Tue Nov 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique*

Wed Nov 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Sat Dec 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

Sun Dec 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

Wed Dec 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

Fri Dec 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Sat Dec 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy

Mon Dec 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse