Keith Murray Says Biggie Would Be Alive If He Listened To His Advice

Keith Murray says he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles hours prior to his death and believes the late rap icon would still be alive had he heeded his advice.

According to the New York native, he was hanging out with Biggie in L.A. on the day of his passing and had advised him to flee the city in light of the tension brewing following the passing of Tupac Shakur the year prior.

“I’m in the car with Biggie,” Murray says of his encounter with the slain hitmaker. “I said ‘Leave, Big.’ If he woulda left, it woulda blew over. And I felt Biggie Smalls woulda been alive to this day.”

He says that the Brooklyn rapper was contemplating whether he should depart from L.A. given the fact he had already booked shows he had agreed to perform at in the U.K. and asked his opinion on the matter. “I said, ‘Big, you know they do not like you out here. Leave! Come back another time,’” Murray recalled during his interview with The Art Of Dialogue.

The Def Squad member recalls the danger engulfing Los Angeles at the time, which was considered one of the most violent cities in America. “Muthaf**kas will walk up and shoot people, literally. Walk up and shoot with AKs and kill people. Muthaf**kas was shooting each other left and right with no problem, you feel me.

Murray adds that his exchange with Biggie would be his last, as he and crewmates Erick Sermon and Redman decided to skip the Soul Train Awards afterparty Big had attended before being gunned down in a drive-by shooting. He says it was Sermon who informed him of the Bad Boy Records star’s passing, which he admits is a wound that has yet to heal.

The veteran rapper also claims that he attended a meeting following Big’s murder, during which someone close to Biggie said they knew who was responsible for his death. He adds that he was ready to join Biggie’s crew in retaliating against the supposed assailants.

“I’m edgy right now talking about Big and Pac,” Keith Murray said. “But Big was my man. And he got killed out there like that. And the dude who said they know who killed ’em? Now they saying the police know. But yo, we woulda got them guns and we woulda popped somebody that night in the name of Big. Word.”

Watch Keith Murray’s The Art Of Dialogue interview below.