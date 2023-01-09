Keith Murray Claims To Have Seen Suge Knight Slap Diddy

Keith Murray is continuing his series of never before heard stories. This time, it’s a tale featuring Diddy and Suge Knight. During a recent sit-down with The Art of Dialogue, the 48-year-old disclosed that he witnessed the then Death Row Records leader slap the Bad Boy Records founder in the face.

Murray recounts the alleged incident with his usual animated vigor, detailing the altercation between the two juggernauts.

“One time, we was at Platinum House… Suge was there, I was there, Puffy was there, and we was all partying and chilling and stuff, right?” he said. “It got late, and the night dispersed. Then all of a sudden, outside… I walk up, and then I notice ‘Yo, there’s a f**king dead body right there in front of the Platinum House!'”

“Wait, it wasn’t a dead body. It was a story. But it was Puffy and Suge,” the “Candi Bar” rhymer clarified, sounding slightly confused. “Suge was like, ‘You, you all right?’ Puffy was there. Then all of a sudden I saw Suge smack the dogsh*t out of Puffy. I’m like, ‘Oh, sh*t! This is crazy!’ Puffy paused, looked at me like, ‘Yo, that’s what I get for being too nice.'”

DMX, Keith Murray, Method Man and Red Man arrive arrive at the Source Hip-Hop Awards August 20, 2001 in Miami Beach, FL. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Murray’s account follows his previous story regarding Bad Boys royalty, The Notorious B.I.G. According to The Def Squad rapper, he cautioned Biggie to depart Los Angeles hours before his death. The He’s Keith Murray emcee added that he believes the late rap icon would still be alive had he listened to what he told him.

“I’m in the car with Biggie,” Murray says of his encounter with the slain hitmaker. “I said ‘Leave, Big.’ If he woulda left, it woulda blew over. And I felt Biggie Smalls woulda been alive to this day.

“I’m edgy right now talking about Big and Pac. But Big was my man. And he got killed out there like that. And the dude who said they know who killed ’em? Now they saying the police know. But yo, we woulda got them guns and we woulda popped somebody that night in the name of Big. Word.”