Keke Palmer Spends 30th Birthday With Alleged Ex, Darius Jackson, Leaving Everyone Confused

Keke Palmer spent her 30th birthday (Aug. 26) with the father of her child and alleged ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

The co-parents went on Instagram Live while dining out and exchanged pleasantries. “D, thank you for taking me out on my birthday as always. I know it’s not always my birthday, but you always take me out. I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That’s so sweet,” Palmer jokingly expressed.

She, then, called him out for his commentary on Virgos. “One thing about Virgos… Don’t believe the hype. They are one of the biggest spokespersons for themselves,” Jackson declared.

Keke Palmer spends her 30th birthday with ex boyfriend Darius Jackson. pic.twitter.com/CJ79aVNJ4r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023

“My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo, my…,” he paused while looking at the Nope actress before ultimately describing her as his “partner in crime.”

Palmer playfully responded, “You’re obsessed with Virgos, and that’s OK. It is what it is… just admit it, a Virgo already has you hooked.”

In a separate birthday shoutout, Jackson referred to the Big Boss artist as a “one-of-a-kind being.”

Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs! pic.twitter.com/HhMJy94YxC — Darius. (@dvulton) August 26, 2023

The ordeal left the internet in a frenzy yet again, considering the pair had been the center of controversy since July. The KeyTV founder attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency in a risqué look that had Jackson’s insecurities showing in a since-deleted tweet: “It’s the outfit tho, you a mom.”

Palmer responded to his sentiments by releasing merch and becoming the muse of Usher’s “Boyfriend” video, in which she poked fun at the tweet by closing out the video stating, “I’m a mother after all.” When the video dropped, a rep for Jackson told PEOPLE that he had “moved on” and now wanted to “focus on his acting career and put the drama behind him.”

With this being Palmer and Jackson’s first public interaction since the incident, fans were torn. One tweeted, “I understand that for the sake of their child, Keke Palmer and her baby’s father have to be cordial to successfully co-parent. That is all I am going to say.” Another wrote, “I have GOT to start minding my business.”

Others noticed that the former child star has Jackson’s birthday tattooed underneath her butt and are collectively leaving that tidbit where it is.