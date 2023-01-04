Keke Palmer Shares Photos From Her Babymoon All While “Taking It Easy”

Keke Palmer has decided to bring in the new year with the theme of “rest.” The mommy-to-be recently went on a tropical “babymoon” with her boyfriend Darius Jackson and gave herself praise for resting amid her busy career.

“happy new year. baby moon was in full affect,” she wrote under a carousel of photos showing off her baby bump and feeding Koi fish from a dinner table.

(L-R) Darius Daulton Jackson and Keke Palmer attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

“I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. i am antsy by nature,” she added. “i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. which is, rest. i will refrain from saying “soft girl life” or whatever new label the folks are using. && instead i’ll just say that for me the theme is rest because, i can.”

Speaking to having to “sacrifice” for “many seasons,” the actress credited her parents for modeling the hard life-skill.

“i have spent many seasons sacrificing and i am quite fine with that, i learned that from my father. from both my parents, but my dad takes the cake,” she shared. “i want to be just like him. his life is full and he has given so much. i don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who i am and that will never change. but every season we are meant to embrace something new.”

The KeyTV creator and entrepreneur starred in Jordan Peele’s film Nope last July. Five months later, the 29-year-old announced her pregnancy on live TV during her co-hosting of Saturday Night Live. With so much happening for the Illinois-native, she deemed her growing family as a reason to “take it easy.”

“this season i am going to learn how to really take it easy,” Palmer continued to write. “how to go slow(or slower than i have which is speedy for the average) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool. how will channeling my skill through this pov make me sharper?”

She added, “the point is. everything that’s going to come is already in motion. all i have to do is enjoy. be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE.”

Admitting to “sharing a lot” of her personal feelings, Keke did share that she has been feeling her baby moving in her womb. She called the feeling “weirdddddd.”

“wow. i shared a lot. i might delete this,” she said. “idk why, but cringeeee. love my crocs @sza — && btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd. slide four is how i feel about that.”

Check out images from Keke Palmer’s tropical paradise “babymoon” below.