Keke Palmer Says She Doesn’t Want Fans To Feel Pressured To Live Up To A “Hollywood Standard”

Keke Palmer has been serving looks and body since giving birth to her son earlier this year, but doesn’t want to apply that pressure on anyone. On Tuesday’s (Aug. 1) episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer, the 29-year-old admitted that staying fit is simply part of the job.

“It is my job. Let’s not get crazy — I don’t want people thinking that I am setting unrealistic standards. I can afford a trainer, meal prep, and a lot of things,” said Palmer as she spoke with celebrity trainer, Corey Calliet.

She continued, “It is expensive but I am investing in my career because it is my career to look good. Not even is it my career to look good, it is my career choice to have the kind of career that I want to have.”

Sticking to the routine she’s set for herself is admittedly a “personal choice,” but she also shared that she does not want to make fans feel pressured to live up to those standards or Hollywood’s.

“I never want to put it on anybody,” said the Big Boss artist. “I always want to make it clear that when I am talking about fitness, health, and wellness is that, ‘Your journey is your journey. You figure it out the way you can.’ And when you look at these celebrities and people in the industry, know that it is their job.”

Additionally, her postpartum body incentivized and adjusted Palmer’s approach to fitness.

“It’s interesting — after the baby — to see all the extra stuff I have to work with, and how much my fear of having extra weight actually became a strength as it pertained to weight training and working out,” explained the KeyTV founder.

She gave birth to her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, back in February. Since then, her body has sparked heated debates, including conversations stemming from her child’s father, Darius. He was the subject of intense backlash after attempting to shame the outfit she wore to Usher’s Vegas residency. Naturally, Palmer indirectly reacted to his “disapproval” by profiting from it with a merch drop.