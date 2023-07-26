Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Her Sexuality In New Interview

Keke Palmer has continued to elaborate on her sexuality, recently saying that she stopped “overthinking” it in favor of exploration.

While recently appearing as a guest on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the 29-year-old actress shared that she spent years ignoring her sexuality before becoming comfortable enough to experiment with it.

“There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink sh*t,” she expressed to co-hosts Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda. “That’s not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Palmer also added that she never had the courage to “live out” experiences in relationships because of how she thought her family would view her.

“Sexuality and stuff like that, that was not even … my parents never even cared about something like that or talked about that,” she continued. “And I know that by the time they saw how free of a spirit I was, and whoever I wanted to date, they were like, ‘Whoever cares.’ It was never anything that was in their mind.”

Speaking to be open to dating women and men, Palmer added, “There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it.’ Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.”

“I ultimately just feel like the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life.”

Palmer’s conversation follows her winning a Vanguard Award back in April, where she described her sexuality as “confusion.” When accepting the honor, the Nope star spoke on her own connection to the LGBTQ community.

“For me, it’s about freedom,” he started via The Hollywood Reporter. “At the core, we are all trying to tell the world to let us be ourselves. Love me as I am, let me live as I am. I’ve always been my own person, and sexuality and identity, for me, it’s always been confusion. I never felt straight enough; I never felt gay enough; I never felt woman enough; I never felt man enough. I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

Emotionally she continued, “Why did my gender have to define the power I have in the world? And why does my gender get to decide my sexuality? Since I was younger, I always questioned the boxes I was forced to be in and it starts with who you’re supposed to be as a child, you’re supposed to be as a Black person, or whatever the background you are from.”

“Those walls just try to cave you in from every damn angle—who you are as a creative, who you are as a friend. There is no greater masterpiece than living your truth.”

Take a look at Keke Palmer speak on exploring her sexuality above and a snippet of her Vanguard speech below.