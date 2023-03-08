Keke Palmer Shares Trailer For Upcoming Documentary ‘Big Boss’

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City.

Keke Palmer has shared the first look at her pending documentary, Big Boss.

The 29-year-old uploaded a trailer for the film on Instagram Tuesday. In the clip, the Nope actress shares footage from the various stages in her life and career, detailing how she was raised and the motivations behind her ambitious efforts.

The project also stands as her directorial debut.

“A musical narrative that chronicles my experience in the music industry,” described the on-screen talent in the caption. “I can’t wait for you guys to watch the film and hear the album. Coming this month.”

“I was always in practice as a child, yet still curious of what the word actually meant,” said the new mom in a voiceover.

Keke Palmer attends TIME100 Next Gala at SECOND Floor on October 25, 2022 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

During an interview with Wired published in February 2023, the Scream Queens talent spoke to the longevity of her career and the pressures that come with working in the entertainment industry.

“Growing up as a performer and being somebody that has lived their life in front of the camera, there’s always a question of making sure that I’m doing this for me. I’m doing it for me. I feel good doing it. I don’t feel like I have to do it. That comes a lot more when I am in my everyday life. When I’m on set, or when I’ve decided I’m going to give a performative version of myself, that’s my choice. When I’m outside—at dinner or the gym—I’ve learned to not feed into that so much, because then that’s me being controlled by the spectacle, as opposed to me knowing what my relationship is to the spectacle.”

Additionally, the multi-hyphenate mentioned when sharing the Big Boss trailer that her upcoming album has been given with the same name. Speaking with Vogue in July 2022, the Alice star described the music as a “collection of different vibes.”

Watch the trailer for Palmer’s Big Boss below.