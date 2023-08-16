Darius Jackson Has Reportedly “Moved On” From Keke Palmer Relationship Amid Usher Drama

On the heels of Usher and Keke Palmer capitalizing off of their “pop moment” with the release of the crooner’s new single, “Boyfriend,” it has been revealed that the boyfriend at the heart of the controversy, Darius Jackson, is now just an ex.

According to PEOPLE, Jackson — an apparent actor, fitness instructor, and the father of her son, Leodis Andrellton — has “moved on,” following the backlash he received after attempting to degrade the outfit Palmer wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency back in July.

Despite being serenaded by the singer, Jackson had more of an issue with what the Big Boss star was wearing than anything else. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

He later doubled-down regarding his feelings on the matter, stating, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

A source told the outlet, Jackson — who admitted to holding Palmer to a “perfect standard” — now wants to focus on his acting career and “put the drama behind him.” As far as co-parenting is concerned, the source added, “You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.”

Palmer has not confirmed the split or addressed the current status of their relationship publicly, but she did star in Usher’s newest music video and considered the moment to be a dream come true.

“As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am. I know I’m a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true,” she wrote of the moment.

Usher replied, “My goal in life as an artist is to make things that people feel…things that make the next generation feel inspired to chase their dreams. Thank you for inspiring me and being inspiring.”