Keke Palmer Gives Birth To Son, Name Immediately Goes Viral

Multifaceted actress Keke Palmer has given birth to her first child, a son named Leodis Andrellton Jackson, whom she shares with boyfriend, Darius Jackson. The couple shared the news via social media Monday afternoon.

Sharing a carousel of photos of the delivery on Instagram, the new parents beamed as they held their child for the first time. She also showed photos of her family watching a show while she healed, and showed off their adorable bundle of joy sleeping.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Keke Palmer and Cecily Strong during the Ultrasound sketch on Saturday, December 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Explaining each photo in the slide, Keke captioned the slideshow, “1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.”

She continued, “4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide, Born during Black History Month, with a name to match !”

The 29-year-old then ended the post revealing the baby’s name to be, “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON,” before writing, “welcome to the world baby Leo.” See below.

Ahead of a babymoon, paternity shoot with David LaChapelle and delivery, Palmer and Jackson revealed that they were expecting back in December 2022 while Keke hosted Saturday Night Live. Wearing an all-brown ensemble, Keke did a “Beyoncé” move and opened up her jacket towards the end of her monologue, revealing the bump.

Right before her surprising announcement, the KeyTV creator said on live air, “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!”

She went on, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 — Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Take a look at Palmer and Jackson’s January photo shoot with famed photographer David LaChapelle below and adorable pictures of Leodis Jackson above.