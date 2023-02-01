Keke Palmer Talks Her Son’s Name And How She Learned She’s Pregnant

Keke Palmer, who is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, is opening up about the tender albeit funny moment when she found out she was pregnant.

On her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast, the KeyTV founder, 29, explained, “I always told myself definitely by 28 I would love to be pregnant, or at least focusing on something like this […] So, I took the test, and it came back negative. I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash.” While out at a business dinner later that night, Jackson sent her a text of a positive pregnancy test.

“I didn’t wait long enough! And I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home,'” Palmer continued. “Soon as I come home, I, and I’m also not kidding, as soon as I come home, me and him, I do 10 of ’em back-to-back, back-to-back, to back, to back-to-back. All positive.”

The couple is keeping their son‘s name private for the time being but did drop a few hints. “It gives Black American storyline. We want it to just be like—we’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just like a nice natural. No aesthetic baby.”

Despite many being shocked by her baby bump debut last December, the Nope star revealed her pregnancy was planned.

“It wasn’t like we sat on the chalkboard and wrote some stuff out, but…we were definitely like, moving in the vibe of definitely no surprise,” Palmer expressed. Ahead of her Disney-themed baby shower, the media maven accidentally admitted she and Jackson are expecting a baby boy.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she discussed astrological signs, Palmer stated, “Pisces are known to be very deep, they’re emotional creatures. So, I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”