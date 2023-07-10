Keke Palmer Releases “I’m A Motha” Merch After Usher Concert Drama With Boyfriend

Keke “Keep a Job” Palmer has turned drama into dollars with new “I’m A Motha” merch, stemming from a recent debacle with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

On Friday (July 7), Palmer posted a sweet video to Instagram of her singing her own version of “Isn’t She Lovely,” to her newborn son Leodis. Following the vocals, the Nope actress teased new apparel available on her website that reads: “I’m A Motha” and “I’m Stevie To The Bullsh*t.” The latter is a play off of legendary musician Stevie Wonder, who is blind.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” she captioned her IG video. “IM A MOTHA” and ‘Stevie to the bullsh*t’ shirts available NOW! Link in bio :)”

“To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you??” she inquisitively added. “Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.” See clip below.

Palmer’s merch is seemingly in response to the conversation surrounding mothers being able to wear whatever they want, despite what society thinks. The discussion ignited on Wednesday (July 5), when the father of her son showed disdain for an outfit that she wore to see Usher in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old captioned the clip, “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” and was immediately met with a heap of backlash, but still doubled down on his sentiments.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote in a follow up tweet. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” The couple welcomed a baby boy named Leodis in February.

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Following the online backlash about his comments, Jackson briefly deactivated his social media accounts on Thursday (July 6) before returning the next day.

Since then, he’s seemingly deleted all photos of Palmer from his Instagram account and the pair also unfollowed each other, as of publication.

Take a look at Keke serenading her baby boy above and buy your “I’m A Motha” and “I’m Stevie To The Bullsh*t” apparel here.