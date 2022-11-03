Keke Palmer Unveils KeyTV‘s Debut Series, ’Heaux & Tell’: Watch

Keke Palmer has released the series premiere of KeyTV Network’s debut digital series, Heaux & Tell.

The seven-episode scripted series, created by 2022 NAACP Image Award nominee Nakia Stephens, follows the “misadventures of three best friends who dive headfirst into provocative and ridiculous new experiences [and] offers this generation a real take on sex, sexuality, and sisterhood,” according to its official descriptor.

The first episode sets the scene with the lead character, Cassandra “Cash” Jones—played by the beautiful, multi-hyphenate Akeishein Wells—juggling an underwhelming job and a seemingly deep-rooted love triangle. We won’t spoil the jaw-dropping ending, but Heaux & Tell premieres at a time when audiences are craving a cross between Insecure and Broad City.

Nakia Stephens attends KeyTV’s Launch Party Celebration at The Millwick on October 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images for Watch Out For Keke Touring

Series creator and showrunner Nakia Stephens told VIBE exclusively, “With ‘Heaux & Tell,’ I wanted to create a world where Black women didn’t have to make the best decisions, didn’t have to be on their best behavior, and didn’t have to wear the mask of perfection. I wanted these characters to freefall in their exploration of relationships and sexuality. ‘Heaux & Tell’ is messy, it’s provocative, it’s raunchy…and ultimately it’s a good time.”

Palmer, executive producer and developer, explained to xoNecole why she chose the risqué series as her digital network’s debut.

“KeyTV is about bringing new perspectives to the table and platforming creators who have something to say. Overall, I want the network to deliver content that is relatable to our generation with characters you feel like you know, and ‘Heaux & Tell,’ our first scripted series, delivers on that and more,” said the 29-year-old Nope star.

The booked-and-busy mogul continued, “The series takes the audience on a wild & seriously unexpected ride through the eyes of three Black women and best friends who don’t always have it together in their relationships, at work, or even with each other but are doing the best they can. It’s a show that I’d watch with my friends because it’s about real characters dealing with their problems, their wins, and their lovers in real-time – and having some real good messy fun along the way.”

New episodes of Heaux & Tell drop every Thursday on KeyTV Network’s official Facebook and YouTube channels. Watch the series premiere above.