Keke Palmer Announces New KeyTV Network For Creators

Keke Palmer has announced that she is launching the digital platform network KeyTV, for creators to thrive and learn in a space “where our stories matter.”

On Saturday (Oct. 1), the Nope actress took to her Instagram to share a video announcing the news. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of,” she said in the clip. “Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift – this is for you & for us, from me.”

Dramatically showing off the various talents she possesses from singing to acting and writing, she continued in video: “Most importantly, I learned how to be a collaborator and I want to share everything I learned with you because this is my greatest dream of all. All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are representing as the keys to the culture.”

Palmer has shown over and over that she isn’t afraid of stepping into her passions. Whether hosting her own talk show, dropping music randomly, or showing off her dance skills, the 29-year-old is inspiring to many.

Following her latest role, Palmer also revealed that she wouldn’t mind acting more, maybe even as the late-Whitney Houston.

“Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston act exactly the same,” a fan tweeted in August on Houston’s birthday. Palmer responded, “Let’s get the movie made y’all. I’m ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters.”

Check out Keke’s promo clip for KeyTV above.