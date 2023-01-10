Keke Palmer Unveils “Masterpiece” Maternity Shoot With David LaChapelle

Keke Palmer has unveiled an official maternity photo on Instagram, taken by famed photographer David LaChapelle.

“It’s giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE. [laughing emojis]” the mommy-to-be wrote.

In the dream-like photo-art, Keke and father-to-be Darius Jackson pose, as she’s wrapped in a pear-green fabric and Jackson in slacks, suspenders and a fedora. The 29-year-old actress stands on what seems to be a planet as a spectrum of light beams into the ethereal room. Jackson, in awe of Keke’s beauty, sits in a chair gazing.

“Behold, a mother, a father, and the blessed baby we await in pure awe,” Palmer continued her IG caption. “The greatest gift from above we could ever dream. We can’t wait to meet you little one! We are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.”

She added, “Thank you so much, @nickiminaj, for connecting me to @david_lachapelle and making this happen! Thank you, @diandretristan for helping with everything. from this photoshoot to the baby shower haha i love you so much friend!!!”

As mentioned, David LaChapelle is responsible for Nicki Minaj’s viral maternity shoot, as well as his work with high-profile celebrities including Lil Kim, Naomi Campbell and more.

Ahead of the photo unveil, the soon-to-be-parents went on a tropical babymoon where Palmer described the trip as relaxing.

“I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. i am antsy by nature,” she wrote under a carousel of photos from the babymoon. “i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. which is, rest.”

Keke added, “i will refrain from saying ‘soft girl life’ or whatever new label the folks are using. && instead i’ll just say that for me the theme is rest because, i can.”

Take a look at the beautiful maternity photograph of Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson above.