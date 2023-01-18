Keke Palmer Taps Into Her Inner Gamer Girl As She Hilariously Narrates ‘Sims’ Game

On Tuesday night (Jan. 17), award-winning actress and Key TV creator Keke Palmer had social media in a comedy coma, as she narrated a scene from her playing the simulated reality game “Sims.”

With a few cheat codes and the enabling of the adult modification Whicked Whims, Keke was able to make her Sims have a more humanistic approach to each other — more than what’s offered in the original game.

In the narration, Palmer plays an avatar resembling herself, that is fed up with the relationship she is in. In the skit, avatar Keke is faced with the hard decision to decide if she wants to be in a polyamorous relationship with her simulated man, or break up.

Keke hilariously voices that she only wants to be monogamous with one man — her baby daddy-to-be. Watch below.

I just casually click on @KekePalmer live and the sims is something else ??????? pic.twitter.com/ThDfmVjKaD — D ?? (@mightibe_) January 18, 2023

keke palmer narrating her sims on instagram live…. she just GETS me pic.twitter.com/VGwoqMIDH7 — َ (@ungodlywests) January 18, 2023

Coming into some technical difficulties, the Nope actress reached out to her fellow gamers on Twitter to ask for help.

“I’m on a Mac and I have a bad cc in my game that keeps making my Sim look crazy after she showers,” she explained. “I’m thinking it’s a cc and not a mod but I guess I gotta go through in find it? I’m so irritated.”

Entertained by what the mommy-to-be in real life narrated for the night, fans immediately began to send her suggestions on how to fix her problem, as well as comment on her skit. Some even suggested that she start a Twitch channel so that they could watch more of her gaming content.

Check out what fans thought of Keke Palmer’s gaming last night. Would you watch?

You probably gotta update your mods sis — ♍️ Church Girl (@issimplyamazing) January 17, 2023

u gotta change ur gfx settings babe — cherise johnson (@yourCheriseAmor) January 18, 2023

This should be a THING on YouTube/Twitch loool ????? — ⚡FWyine Magazine⚡₿ my name is Ava Snoochie lol (@FWyineMagazine) January 18, 2023