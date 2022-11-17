Keke Palmer Says She Felt “Trapped” By Nickelodeon Fame

Keke Palmer has achieved a lot in her career, but recently she couldn’t help reflecting on times when she was seen as one specific character: True Jackson. The 29-year-old revealed that she felt “trapped” by her Nickelodeon fame.

In a Wednesday (Nov. 16) interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Nope actress recounted a time when she went on an all-expenses-paid trip via Nickelodeon Cruises at the age of 15. Though she was aware that she would have to show her face and sign autographs, she mostly expected to have a relaxing time with her family. The Harvey, Ill.-born talent, however, spent the majority of the time in her hotel room.

“I felt like I was walking around in a SpongeBob suit that I couldn’t take off,” Palmer said. “I was trapped. I couldn’t leave my room without someone coming up to me calling me True Jackson. What you are, to everyone, is just a character … just part of their experience.”

The NAACP Image Award winner starred in True Jackson, VP from 2008-2011 before starring in her first feature, Disney’s 2007 film Jump In, at 12 years old. She has since broken through being typecasted, appearing in more mature adult roles in projects such as Alice, Hustlers, and Masters Of Sex.

Back in July 2022, Keke Palmer took to Twitter to remind people of all she has done after being compared to Euphoria star Zendaya.

A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

Palmer recently debuted her Key TV Network’s first series, Heaux & Tell, on Nov. 3.