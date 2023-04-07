Keke Palmer Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body: “Get Into It”

Keke Palmer welcomed a new blessing into her life in the form of her first child back in February. The 29-year-old showed off one of the perks of pregnancy this week with a video flexing a more voluptuous body.

“Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up,” the Nope actress said in a Friday (April 7) Instagram video with the front camera pointed at her face. “Skin is still skinning, and now I’m ’bout to let y’all know that he gave me something else.”

The Harvey, Ill. multi-talent then switched the camera to face the mirror and yelled in her beloved animated tone, “Buh-buh-buh-body!” She began to dance as she said, “Get into it, get into it ’cause period, period, period, period, period, period.”

Keke echoed her excitement in the post’s caption ending with a crying laughing emoji. “Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs?” it reads. “Never had em’! Booty? Barely. Thanks son.” Though her pregnancy term may not have been the easiest, she is clearly happy with the results.

Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, announced the birth of their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson with an Instagram post on Feb. 27. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” she wrote with a smiling emoji at the end of a caption accompanying a carousel of photos and videos featuring herself, her boyfriend, and Leodis in the hospital.

The world learned she was pregnant during a December 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she announced before a live audience.