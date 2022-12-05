Keke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Keke Palmer is pregnant! The actress who are began her Hollywood career as a precocious child is now expecting one of her own, as the glowing NOPE actress dropped the news during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed as she opened her brown blazer and exposed her baby bump.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she continued. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 — Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

She went on to add, “But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

The KeyTV founder also acknowledged those who may feel uncomfortable with the news, adding, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

Palmer ‘s boyfriend Darius Jackson took to social media midway through the show to acknowledge the big news, sharing a snap of his girl caressing her baby bump while the pair appear to be out having a meal.

“2023 ❤️,” he wrote alongside the Instagram Story image of Palmer in a sweater dress.