Keke Palmer Responds After Boyfriend’s Disapproval Of Her Risqué Concert Outfit

Keke Palmer has now returned to Instagram after her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, tweeted his disapproval of an outfit she wore to see Usher in concert. Jackson shamed the risqué ensemble due to Palmer being a new mother.

After keeping silent about her son’s father’s remarks at first, the KeyTV creator finally responded by uploading even more shots of her sexy fit.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late,” Palmer captioned a carousel of photos from the Las Vegas residency. “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

Giving the “Yeah” crooner his props and also feeling inspired to hit the stage again one day, she added, “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd.”

On Wednesday (July 5), Jackson had some words for the 29-year-old as she wore a sheer black gown and red lipstick to the show. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted along with a clip of Palmer enjoying Usher serenading her with “There Goes My Baby.”

Palmer and Jackson welcomed a baby boy named Leodis, back in February.

As Palmer’s social media account began to fill with supportive comments, Jackson’s did the opposite. Following his unfavorable tweets on Wednesday, the 29-year-old father-of-one was met with heaps of backlash.

One person responded to his tweet with, “Shaming yo own partner online because they wore an attractive outfit is high levels of insecurity,” as another added, “Why couldn’t he go and tell her in their parlour? It’s a stupid comment but to say it publicly is MOST stupid.”

Why couldn’t he go and tell her in their parlour? It’s a stupid comment but to say it publicly is MOST stupid. Okunrin shaaaaa https://t.co/45eAYWRETc — M.O. (@__mofiyinfoluwa) July 6, 2023

However, Jackson continued to double down on his thoughts.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Amid the debacle, fans and celebrities gave Keke an outpour of support and love. Even Usher wrote to the actress and singer, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming.”

“LIVE YOUR DESTINY KEKE! We knew who you were before we knew that man,” one fan commented. “Respect to you but we still don’t really know that man. Please stay EXPANDING AND IN THIS JOYOUS, JUICY DIVINE FEMININE ENERGY. You need massive masculine energy to HOLD YOU BABY AND YOU DESERVE IT! We rooting for you.”

Another person added, “Don’t let baby daddy dictate what you wear! Put that sh*t on.”