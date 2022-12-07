Keke Palmer Responds To Being Called “Ugly” Without Makeup

Keke Palmer attends the Time100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022 in New York City.

Keke Palmer offered a gracious response to anyone commenting on her physical beauty. The 29-year-old actress used Twitter to address remarks made about her bare face.

While the Hustlers actress did not directly reference any specific trolls or photos, she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson reportedly attended a New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden. For the sporting event, Palmer opted for a casual sweatshirt look, sans full glam.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” the multihyphenate talent Tweeted. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

She confidently continued, “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

The millennial movie star recently revealed she is pregnant with her first child. During her first-time hosting Saturday Night Live, Palmer addressed pregnancy rumors by standing center stage, unbuttoning her jacket, and caressing a baby bump.

After sharing her personal news, bringing Kenan and Kel together for the late-night sketch comedy series and involving R&B darling SZA in a skit serves as a grand way for Palmer to close out a successful year.

In 2022, she continued her legacy career with a starring role in the successful blockbuster NOPE, lent her voice to a character in Lightyear, joined The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, secured an Amazon Music podcast, launched her own network KeyTV, and covered the 2022 TIME100 issue where she is listed as an Innovator.