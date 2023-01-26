Keke Palmer Accidentally Reveals Sex Of Baby During Interview

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City.

Keke Palmer let the sex of her baby slip while discussing her potential due date on Wednesday’s (Jan. 25) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 29-year-old talent revealed the news while excitedly elaborating on what the zodiac sun sign of her infant might be.

“So, my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries,” she elaborated.

“Pisces are known to be very deep, they’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy. I don’t want to be too …like wassup… because sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is.’ I need to wade in the water with a Pisces.”

Actress Keke Palmer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Todd Owyoung/NBC

The NOPE star first revealed her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in true Keke Palmer fashion. During her opening monologue, the actress unbuttoned a brown jacket to reveal a growing baby bump.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she declared.

She continued, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor. I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

Keke Palmer attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since revealing her pregnancy, the KeyTV founder has been open about her experience. Palmer has shared glamorous maternity photos taken by David LaChapelle, and on the flip side, calming photos from her babymoon.

The Scream Queens actress also revealed how pregnancy has impacted her skin, as she’s previously been open about her struggle with adult acne and hyperpigmentation due to her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

“I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period, point, blank, period. The reason my skin is clear is because I’m pregnant with a baby right now. The baby has cleared my skin up!”

Watch Keke Palmer gleefully discuss pregnancy, her career, and more on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.