Keke Palmer Credits Designer Sergio Hudson For Newfound Confidence Amid Motherhood

Keke Palmer became a mother less than six months ago and has kept the ball rolling and the looks coming – with credit to creative designer Sergio Hudson.

In Palmer and Hudson’s cover story with Essence, the designer-muse duo opened up about how they’ve “poured” into each other. The pair worked to boost each other’s confidence as the actress’ body continues to change after giving birth.

In the publication’s September/October Fashion Issue, “The Modern Muse” match shared that they began working together consistently following this year’s MET Gala. Palmer wore a Sergio Hudson gown at the exclusive event in 2021 as a correspondent. This year, Hudson dressed Palmer to strut the red carpet at the Karl Lagerfeld-themed affair, two months postpartum.

Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Image

“The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again,” Palmer said. “In the midst of trying to work out and do things that I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to do — like going to the Met Gala — I was able to say, ‘You know what, I’m gonna get out there and experience everything again, and I’m still gonna be there for my boy.'”

As the new mom’s body was unpredictable at the time, she did mention that she fell in love with the way Hudson’s designs were flatteringly tailored for a woman’s anatomy. Hudson’s track record already showed his expertise with clients including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, and more.

“If you look at his designs, they’re all about accentuating a woman’s body in the best way,” the 29-year-old entertainer said. “The cut of the dress, the cut of the jackets. The grosgrain in the dresses. Like, it’s all meant to accentuate your body, to accentuate the waist and the breast line and the area underneath. All the cuts he makes are for a woman to feel good about her body.”

Palmer credited Hudson for “breathing so much life” into her and “[bringing] [her] back to the world,” during that time. And for the famed designer, the feelings are mutual.

“I think the designer-muse relationship is like give and take,” Hudson shared. “Until now, the only muse I ever had a relationship with was my mom. But when Keke and I first met, immediately there was this click. She inspires me. Her talent is limitless.”

Speaking to the fruitful reciprocity that their partnership has bloomed, he added, “She pours into me, and then I pour into her and onto her. I see a vision of who she is and where she should be, style-wise. I feel like my relationship with Keke is a gift. It rejuvenated me. It was like, ‘Okay, this is what you need to be doing. This is where you need to be going.'”

“Keke got me excited about fashion again.”

Read how Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson are “The Perfect Fit” in their Essence cover story here.