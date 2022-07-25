Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary

Keke “keep a job” Palmer is never one to play with. As Nope hit theaters over the weekend, one Twitter user chose to stir the pot with the following tweet: “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

Adding to the hot take, another Twitter user chimed in, “Keke’s net worth is $7 million and Zendaya’s is $20 million. Keke has been a mainstream success since her career began and has put in substantially more work. She should be one of the HIGHEST paid entertainers in the game. So yes it’s colorism.”

The response stemmed from others declaring her leading role in Nope to be her “breakout role” as if the Emmy winner hasn’t displayed her range with previous leading roles in Alice, Akeelah and the Bee, Hustlers, Pimp, True Jackson VP, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and the list goes on.

Being the true Virgo that she is, Palmer took to Twitter with a statement of her own.

She wrote, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

Just for added flex, the 28-year-old continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

And with that being said, let’s put this chatter to rest and go back to enjoying the memes and Angela Bassett impersonations below.