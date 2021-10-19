Keke Palmer To Release Fictional Essay Collection, ‘Southern Belle Insults’

Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Keke Palmer is ready to add “author” to her resume. The multitalented star is set to debut a collection of five fictional essays through Amazon Original Stories. Set to be published and available for audiences on November 9th, 2021, the series, titled Southern Belle Insults, was written by Palmer with support from the talented New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory

The written works will be available in digital formats and free for Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers as an eBook and audio collection for Kindle and Audible. Additionally, Southern Belle Insults will be available for purchase for non-subscribers. The audio version of the collection will be voiced by the Hustlers actress in character as her alter ego, Lady Miss Jacqueline.

Keke Palmer attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Beyond the new essay collection, Palmer has remained booked and busy. The 28-year-old actress is in the process of wrapping production for Jordan Peele’s Nope and hosted the 2021 Met Gala. She will also guest star in the final season of the hit series Insecure and have a brand new role on Netflix’s Big Mouth as well as the spinoff.

“She slithers in 11/5 on @netflix – you have been warned,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing her character Rochelle the Hate Worm.

Southern Belle Insults is Palmer’s debut into the world of fiction writing and will introduce new characters on a journey filled with humor, inspiration, wit, and self-discovery. The titles included in the series are as follows: My Dear Friend Janet, From The Desk Of Lady Miss, Chelsea’s Werk Week, Keri On The Loose, and Sophie Dreams Big.

View the artwork for the Southern Belle Insults collection below.

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon